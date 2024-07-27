Former Gopher helps Team USA win silver in Paris

A former Minnesota Gopher has helped Team USA win one of its first medals at the Olympic Games.

Former Minnesota Gopher Sarah Bacon and partner Kassidy Cook won silver in the three-meter synchronized springboard competition, scoring 314.64 over the five-round completion.

The event was Bacon’s debut at the Olympic Games and her first-ever Olympic medal. Her partner Cook previously participated in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, but it was her first medal victory.

Bacon is one of three 2024 Olympic swimming and diving athletes with ties to the University of Minnesota. Other former Gophers include men’s swimmer Bar Soloveychik, representing Israel and women’s Paralympic swimmer Summer Schmit, representing Team USA.

Bacon’s time in Paris isn’t over yet. She will compete in the three-meter individual springboard beginning August 7.