Forecast First Alerts issued for Thursday, Sunday due to expected snowfall

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert for two days in the near future.

Two separate systems are expected to bring a fresh batch of snowfall later this week, despite spring officially starting shortly at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says we should expect snow to start falling late Thursday afternoon or evening and then end sometime early Friday morning. Roughly 2-4″ of snow is expected to fall as that system moves through.

If you DE-winterized already (shame on you…it’s Minnesota!) you will need to RE-winterize your life this week.



Snow is likely Thursday into Friday. Forecast totals and more exact timing come out tomorrow.



More rain/snow possible early next week too! pic.twitter.com/H3bSecuNxT — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) March 19, 2024 Two Forecast First Alerts:

1.) Thursday evening/night for 2" to 4" snow

2.) Sunday for substantial snowfall likely



…Hey, Spring starts tonight at 10:06, so we have that going for us… pic.twitter.com/xuBA5ztix9 — Ken Barlow ⚡️⚡️ (@kbarlowkstp) March 19, 2024

That system will be moving through as peak travel begins at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for spring break season.

As reported Monday, passenger activity is expected to peak during the weeks of March 24 and 31 and remain high into the first half of April. However, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) says that some of the busiest travel days will be this Thursday and Friday, when nearly 48,000 passengers are expected to pass through checkpoints each day.

Meanwhile, a second system is expected to move in late Saturday night through early Monday morning. Barlow says a substantial amount of snow will fall during this system, however, it’s too early to look at the possible amount.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and HERE for the seven-day.