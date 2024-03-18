MSP spring break travel expected to reach levels not seen since 2019

Travel at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) continues to build through March and early April as people are planning spring break getaways.

According to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), passenger activity is expected to peak during the weeks of March 24 and 31 and remain high into the first half of April.

So far this month, the number of people going through TSA checkpoints is up about 10% compared to 2023. MAC states that demand during peak periods is expected to reach levels the airport hasn’t seen since spring 2019.

“Activity has been strong so far this month,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “We know it will continue to build as spring break begins for more school districts in the next weeks allowing for more Minnesotans and families to travel. We are prepared for even busier days ahead as we work with our airlines and the Transportation Security Administration to help passengers get off to a great start on their travel journeys.”

The MAC says that some of the busiest travel days will be March 21 and 22, when nearly 48,000 passengers are expected to pass through checkpoints each day. Airline operations are expected to peak on April 4, with 449 departures from MSP.

Authorities recommend that travelers make airport parking plans as soon as possible to guarantee a spot, saying that parking demand is currently high.

MAC is also reminding drivers coming to MSP to pick up someone to wait in the MSP cell phone lot on Post Road until the arriving person is ready for their ride to ease traffic congestion at curbside pickup areas.

