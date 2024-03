One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, around 12:15 p.m., a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was going north on I-35E near County Road 42 when it ran off the road and hit a tree, coming to a complete stop.

A 51-year-old woman from Lakeville, Elizabeth Marie Evans, died as a result of the crash.

The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the incident.