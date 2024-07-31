Forecast First Alert: Hail, damaging winds possible Wednesday

Scattered severe storms may approach the metro area either late this afternoon and/or this evening. Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are likely after midnight.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert for Wednesday due to the possibility of damaging hail and wind across the viewing area late in the afternoon and during the evening hours.

Strong to severe storms are expected to move into the Twin Cities metro area by late Wednesday afternoon and during the evening and will be followed by another round showers and non-severe storms after midnight and overnight hours.

Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts as severe weather rolls through. You can also receive alerts by downloading the KSTP app for all of your mobile devices.

On Tuesday, the City of St. Cloud announced that one of its outdoor warning sirens, located on East St. Germain Street, is out of order and will need to be replaced, which typically takes a few months to complete.

More showers and storms will be possible on Thursday but will end by the nighttime hours. Hot and humid temperatures will be expected again on Friday.

The latest forecast from Minnesota's Weather Authority can be found online, while an interactive radar is also available.