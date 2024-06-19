Flooding causes highway closures across Minnesota

State and county agencies say heavy rainfall is causing multiple roads to be closed across Minnesota as crews deal with the aftermath of flooding — and in some areas — washouts.

In Carver County, authorities say they have already closed Highway 30 near New Germany from Yale Avenue to the County line. In addition, Highway 11 at the Minnesota River near Jordan will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes in those areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rain caused destructive flooding across northern Minnesota throughout the day on Tuesday.

Crews are still inspecting damage to see if roads have weakened and are asking drivers to be careful where shoulders may have washed out.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the following roads are closed as of 9 a.m.:

Highway 1 between Sassas Rd and Brown Road west of Tower

Highway 1 east of Ely

Highway 53 — one southbound lane is closed south of Independence

Highway 61 — one lane is closed at Taconite Harbor and a signal-controlled bypass is currently being used

Highway 169 between Koski and Karjala roads south of Tower

The current forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority shows more chances for rain the rest of the week. If you have photos or video of flooding, you can share those files with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by CLICKING HERE.

An interactive traffic map showing road closures can be found below.