MnDOT expected to temporarily close multiple highways due to Minnesota River flooding

Rising water levels across the state are causing state transportation officials to issue warnings of potential, temporary closures of some highways along the Minnesota River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews are expected to temporarily close a stretch of both Highway 41 and Highway 19 sometime this week.

The Highway 19 closure – from east of Henderson to Highway 169 – could begin as soon as Tuesday. Since Highway 93 and Sibley County Road 6 are closed to traffic due to ongoing construction projects, traffic will be sent to Highway 19 to the west of Henderson, then to Sibley County Road 17, Sibley County Road 8 and Highway 169.

Meanwhile, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Highway 41 – north of Highway 169 – will be closed from just north of Dem Con Drive in Scott County to First Street in downtown Chaska. A detour will be posted, which MDOT recommends motorists follow.

Once closures are put into effect, traffic will be blocked off until water recedes, and crews are able to repair any road damage caused by the water.

