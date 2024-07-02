Flood recovery efforts on pause in Waterville as residents wait for waters to recede

A group of flood relief organizations came together in Waterville to get an early start on the recovery stage that lies ahead following devastating floods.

“Very unexpected. No one could have ever predicted and said this is going to go this high,” said Don Frien, a Waterville property owner.

Waterville residents are stuck in a waiting game preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“This is a little scary when it goes this high,” Frien said.

Frien has a rental home and owns a campground packed with trailers. The water seeped in, damaging all of his property.

“It’s depressing, but we’ll get through it and make it,” Frien said.

Residents did their best to plan ahead, but sandbagging was no match for the rising waters.

Organizations are hoping to give residents some relief.

Resources ranging from the Red Cross to mental health support packed in downtown Waterville to guide people impacted by flooding.

City leaders said the water is receding, but homes are still underwater.

The mayor explained they’re still in a state of emergency, putting the recovery stage on hold.

“They’ve lost everything — the ability to shower, and they need hotels to stay in. They need shelter,” Waterville Mayor Bill Conlin said.

What may feel like a dark cloud hanging over Waterville, some are finding a bright spot.

“This is a traumatic situation that a lot of people are going through, but it’s very heartwarming to see how it’s pulled people together,” said John Manning, Waterville’s emergency management director.

Federal funding plays a key role in helping residents recover because very few people have flood insurance. Flooding-related disaster declarations have been approved for 22 counties around the state.

The rain that’s expected Monday night has city leaders on edge. They explained too much rain will put them back where they started.