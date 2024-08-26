First-year students move in at U of M during one of the hottest days of the year

It’s move-in day at the University of Minnesota and thousands of students are getting settled.

Around 2,300 first-year students are moving in on Monday as temperatures hit the 90s.

“It’s very moist, kind of hard to breathe. The air feels thick. If you go outside, you are going to sweat,” said sophomore volunteer Jen Horne.

“It’s the hottest day of the year! It couldn’t be 70, it had to be 1000 degrees… But we’ve got a breeze,” said Diana Antosiak, who is dropping her daughter off.

Water stations are set up all over campus, and all but two dormitories have air conditioning. Some of the larger, air-conditioned community rooms on camps, like Sanford Dining Hall, are also kept open late Monday night.

There are another 2,400 first-year students scheduled to move on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with current weather conditions HERE.