Fight turns into fatal shooting on Hennepin Ave and 5th Street

The Minneapolis Police said a deadly shooting has taken the lives of two and injured three others, including juveniles, following another fight near Hennepin Avenue and 5th Street North.

The Police Department said they were attempting to break up multiple altercations around 1:56 a.m. Saturday at the intersection when gunfire was heard.

Heading toward the area of the gunshots, officers found five individuals had been injured from gunfire.

All five were transported to the hospital, with life-saving measures being attempted on two individuals. However, police said a 20-year-old male and a 21-year-old male later died from their injuries at the hospital.

The three other victims, all females, received non-life-threatening injuries. Two of those injured were juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, while a third was identified as being 23 years old.

One person has been arrested for riot, but a suspect behind the shooting has not been charged at this time.

“Five families had their lives changed last night and our hearts go out to them,” Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell said. “It’s extraordinarily tragic what we’re seeing across the country that these arguments escalate into violence so quickly and particularly to gun violence.”

While the investigation continues, police said they will continue to have a robust late-night safety plan in the area and would be bolstering their presence downtown with additional law enforcement resources.

The shooting comes one week after 16-year-old De’Miaya Broome was killed at the same intersection when 22-year-old Latalia Anjolie Margalli allegedly drove into a crowd of people involved in a fight.

It is not believed at this time the two incidents are related.

Blackwell said police are working to identify why violence has seen an uptick in the area.

“I’m not sure why it’s happening,” Blackwell said. “We’re scheduling meetings with licensing to see if there is a particular business—why they’re hanging out down here.”

Blackwell said they are continuing to investigate and are hoping to have a suspect in custody “soon.”