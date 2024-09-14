Suspect arrested for murder, accused of driving into a crowd of people in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police said a suspect has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash killed one teenager and sent five other people to the hospital.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the situation unfolded before 12:23 a.m. Saturday near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue.

Based on their investigation, police said an altercation had occurred at the location between a group of people in the middle of 5th Street North.

An adult woman then got into a vehicle, drove in reverse on Hennepin Avenue and then drove the wrong way down into the crowd of people before leaving the area.

Six people were injured as a result of the crash and were sent to the hospital. One person, a 16-year-old girl, later died at the hospital. Another person sustained life-threatening injuries and four others received non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman who reportedly drove into the crowd began driving out of the downtown area and was followed by a witness.

Authorities later stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver for murder. Minneapolis police say they are still investigating.