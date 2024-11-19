Feeling sick? Here's how to tell if E. coli might be the culprit

A wave of E. coli outbreaks within the last couple of months has consumers on high alert across the country and in Minnesota.

The latest outbreak was linked to Grimmway Farms organic whole and baby carrots reportedly sickening five Minnesotans.

The ages of those who were sickened was between 15 and 44 years of age. Officials said they became ill between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6 and one person has been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The illnesses have been linked to eating organic carrots purchased from Costco, Target and HyVee, and brands have included Good and Gather, Bunny Luv and Cal-Organic.

In the past month, the Minnesota Department of Health said ground beef is suspected of getting 10 people sick and putting two people in the hospital.



“There are all kinds of different types of E. coli, but only some of them can cause diarrhea, and some can be quite serious. That’s why we’re so concerned about these outbreaks,” said Carlota Medus with MDH’s foodborne diseases unit.

MDH explained the contaminated ground beef was distributed to restaurants in the state.

“If you have diarrhea, especially if it’s bloody that lasts more than a couple days, you really should contact your health care provider,” Medus said.

Officials said the people who got sick ate at the Hen House eatery in Minneapolis or Red Cow locations in Hennepin, Ramsey and Olmsted counties between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

Red Cow released a statement on Facebook explaining the meat has been removed and they no longer partner with that supplier.

“If you’re eating a rare hamburger and it happens to be contaminated, which doesn’t happen very often, but when it does happen, that bacteria will actually survive,” Medus said. “It’s a better idea to get your hamburger cooked to well done or medium well.”

MDH added washing produce can help prevent illnesses.

The state health department tracks these cases by talking with sick patients. They explained it’s important to get in touch.

“We do need the public to answer their phone and answer our questions, because that’s one of the ways that we use to actually figure out if we have an outbreak going on,” Medus said.