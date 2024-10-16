Feeding Our Future founder to remain free pending trial, receives warning from judge

Aimee Bock, former executive director of Feeding our Future, will remain free as she awaits trial on charges connected to what the government calls the largest pandemic relief fraud in the country.

Bock was called back to federal court in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon after a probation officer said she violated the terms of her pretrial release by obtaining a new line of credit without prior approval.

The probation officer cited a student loan of $185,394 from the “U.S. Department of Education/Aidvantage,” but Bock’s attorney told the court it was only a loan consolidation.

“She didn’t open a new line of credit,” Kenneth Udoibok said. “Nothing changed.”

In court, a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office called the matter only a “technical violation” and did not seek to have Bock detained.

Judge David Schultz offered Bock a warning.

“You have to strictly comply with the terms and conditions of your release,” Schultz said. “Make sure you do that because future violations may not end so well.”

After court, Udoibock continued to deny the allegations against Bock, who is among 70 defendants charged in an investigation involving the theft of $250 million dollars meant to help feed children in need during the pandemic.

The first defendant to be sentenced in the case, Mohamed Jama Ismail, received a 12-year prison term on Tuesday and was ordered to pay nearly $48 million in restitution.

Bock is expected to go on trial early next year, facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bribery.

“I cannot wait, she cannot wait for February when this will be over, I believe,” Udoibok said.

Since Bock was indicted in 2022, Udoibok says his client has fallen on hard times.

“She’s not doing well,” Udoibok said. “She lost her car, lost her house, (doesn’t) have a job. A grown woman with children is living with her parents? That’s tough.”

