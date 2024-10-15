Feeding Our Future defendant gets 12 years in federal prison

The first defendant in the Feeding Our Future case, Mohamed Jama Ismail, 51, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Tuesday, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

Ismail’s time in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release, and he must also pay nearly $48 million in restitution.

Ismail was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of money laundering in June.

He was the owner and operator of Empire Market and Cuisine LLC — a restaurant that participated in the Feeding Our Future scheme.

Ismail and his co-defendants received over $40 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.

