Federal authorities announce charges against 15 members of an alleged drug trafficking group

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger on Tuesday announced federal charges against 15 members of an alleged drug trafficking group out of Mexico.

The group sold drugs across Minnesota.

Leah Greeves, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge as well as Steven Bell, the Special Agent in Charge from the Drug Enforcement Administration, were also at Tuesday’s news conference.

Tuesday’s news conference comes months after federal agencies announced a major drug trafficking ring bust in Duluth, resulting in eight people being indicted.

