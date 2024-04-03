Feds bust major Duluth drug trafficking ring

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Andrew Luger, said eight people were indicted Tuesday for operating a drug trafficking ring in Duluth and the Twin Ports area.

Each of the charged suspects is from Chicago, Illinois.

“We’re bringing all our resources to wherever the state of Minnesota they are needed,” said Luger. “As a direct result of our meetings that we had over the last year, we realized we needed to put more effort here because of the drug trafficking.”

Luger said local law enforcement agencies started investigating the ring which involved the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Duluth Chief of Police Mike Ceynowa said the traffickers found the Duluth area a profitable venture for their illegal drugs.

“People are buying their drugs here at a higher price than what they are in some of these other larger markets,” said Ceynowa. “And, we also don’t have the violent competition that we’re seeing elsewhere.”

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said stopping drug traffickers is critical because it also knocks down other crimes connected to the illegal drug sales.

“Treatment and harm reduction is important. But, there needs to be accountability for people that are selling and using,” said Ramsay.