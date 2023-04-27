Federal agents shoot, kill man while serving warrant in north Minneapolis

A man is dead after a shooting involving federal agents Thursday morning in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt spoke briefly Thursday afternoon near the scene, located at Dowling and Dupont Avenues North.

According to O’Hara and Witt, the multi-agency investigation started early in the morning and an armed man barricaded himself inside a home.

Negotiations went on for hours before the man emerged from the home, according to a statement from the FBI.

At around noon, federal agents then shot and killed the man. A woman from the home was taken to a hospital for medical care, although it’s not clear if she was hurt.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt speak following a fatal FBI-involved shooting in north Minneapolis on April 27, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

The shooting is under federal investigation, and all other inquiries have been directed to the FBI.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the agency said in a statement.

O’Hara and Witt said no Minneapolis police officers or Hennepin County deputies fired their weapons. They also confirmed the suspect had been livestreaming video of the incident on social media.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the agents involved were wearing body cameras. O’Hara confirmed the involved police officers were but said the department would only release the video if it contained relevant information.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to update it as more information becomes available.