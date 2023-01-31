Overnight chase ends in Arden Hills; 2 arrested, carjacking suspects still sought

Authorities say two people are in custody and two others are on the loose following a chase and a carjacking spree overnight in Ramsey County.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a driver speeding near County Road C and Little Canada Road around 11 p.m. Monday and attempted a to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued on, causing a chase to begin.

The chase moved to Rice Street, and eventually, the driver stopped. After pulling over, authorities say two males jumped out onto an on-ramp and had a handgun; however, they eventually returned to their vehicle and continued driving.

A deputy then did a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect’s vehicle to stop. Authorities say two males got out of the vehicle and ran away, with both of them showing handguns.

Two females who were inside the vehicle were arrested.

While deputies arrested the females, authorities say the two males each carjacked different vehicles. One of the vehicles was later found unoccupied in Mounds View.

Authorities say they eventually learned the vehicle deputies followed during the chase had been reported stolen out of Brooklyn Park.

Deputies also determined a 911 call that was placed from inside the car was fake.

If you have information about the two male suspects who were spotted running from the scene, you’re asked to call the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.