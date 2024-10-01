Father remembers teen killed in shooting, suspected shooter gets upgraded charge

The father of the teen shot in the eye, later dying at the hospital days later, is pushing for more answers as he remembers and honors his son.

“He’s a beautiful kid, as you see,” Cary Reed told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about the picture of his 16-year-old son, Keair Reed, on his shirt.

“We love him. He’ll always be in our memories,” Cary added.

On September 18th, police say Reed was shot at a home near 60th and Quebec Avenues North in New Hope. He died six days later, and now the suspected shooter, 17-year-old Anthony Wirtjes, is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is also working to try him as an adult.

According to court documents, Wirtjes told investigators he was sleeping and woke up to a gunshot – also telling them he thought Reed shot himself.

But, police say evidence at the scene and the accounts of two witnesses contradicted Wirtjes’ story. Later, “police determined” Wirtjes first the shot that hit Reed in the eye.

Wirtjes is also charged with having a “ghost gun,” which is a gun built with untraceable parts, often purchased as a kit or in separate pieces.

Now, as Cary holds on to memories of his son, he’s pushing for more answers.

“I can’t bring him back. No one can, but the truth would bring me somewhat peace,” Cary said.

Reed’s family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the teen’s final arrangements