Prosecutors add manslaughter charge against New Hope teen accused of shooting friend in eye

A 17-year-old who allegedly shot his friend in the eye is now charged with manslaughter after the victim died from his injuries.

As previously reported, 16-year-old Keair Reed was shot on Sept. 18 at his friend’s home on the 6000 block of Quebec Avenue North in New Hope. He died six days later.

A juvenile petition filed in Hennepin County Court last week alleges 17-year-old Anthony Freebird Wirtjes called 911 after the shooting and said Reed had shot himself.

Wirtjes told investigators he was asleep and awoke to the sound of gunfire. However, witnesses who were inside the home said they saw Wirtjes and Reed “giggling” and “joking around” moments before hearing a gunshot.

One witness said he saw Reed leaning over Wirtjes and asking for a vape right before the shooting. Afterward, the petition states Wirtjes was seen holding Reed and crying, “No, no, no!” The same witness said he hadn’t seen a gun at the time of the shooting, but the two had been “playing and taking pictures and videos with the firearm” the night before.

Based on where the bullets were recovered and the positioning of the boys, according to the witnesses, investigators determined that the teen had shot his friend. Court documents noted that the witness statements contradicted statements Wirtjes had made, as well as his 911 call saying the victim shot himself.

The original juvenile petition was filed before Reed had died. Now, in addition to charges of first-degree assault and having and operating a gun with a binary trigger, Wirtjes faces one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to have Wirtjes certified as an adult.