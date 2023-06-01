Family still waits for justice 2 years after Cambridge teen killed at hot-rodding event

Nicholas Enger’s family continues to wait for the phone call from police that there has been an arrest in his fatal shooting.

The two-year anniversary of Enger’s death is this weekend, and the case remains unsolved.

“With all the people there, this wasn’t like he was in an alley, alone with no witnesses,” said Amanda Bolz, Enger’s mother. “Lots of witnesses, lots of different angles of cameras, and nothing so far.”

Enger, 17, of Cambridge, came down to Minneapolis with friends on June 4, 2021, but never returned home.

“There is not a day that goes by, or an hour that goes by, that I don’t think about it,” Amanda Bolz said.

Enger’s unsolved homicide case is currently listed on Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, showing that the family has now raised $17,000 for a reward.

Minneapolis police say there were people watching street racing, with cars doing spin-outs on East Lake Street at Hiawatha. At one point, it’s believed that two people involved in the street racing got into an argument and opened fire.

Enger was hit by a stray bullet; police called him an innocent bystander.

“He was a genuine person and had a good heart,” said Amber Bolz, Enger’s younger sister.

The family said Enger loved just about anything about cars, whether it was working on them or driving them.

“That was his passion, that’s what drew him there, unfortunately,” Amanda Bolz said.

That’s why the family said he and his friends stopped that night to watch those cars race.

“It’s devastating that someone won’t come forward, and they know what they did was wrong. That’s not what you do to people,” Amber Bolz said.

Loved ones keep the teen’s spirit going over the years. They’ve adopted a stretch of Highway 95, gathering at times to remember him while doing work.

Someday soon, the family hopes police will catch a break in the case.

“It’s my mission now to get him justice,” Amanda Bolz said.

Minneapolis police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

