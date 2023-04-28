Family of River Falls homicide victim still searching for answers

The family of a River Falls, Wis. woman who was found dead earlier this week is still searching for answers.

Amy Cathleen Theis, 47, was found fatally shot outside her townhome in the 500 block of Bandle Street, early Monday morning, according to investigators.

“It was a perfect home for her, maybe that’s a big piece of the tragedy, she was finally at a place that was so safe, ” said Pamela Ekstrom, Amy’s aunt. “It was beyond unbelievable.”

Ekstrom said her niece had worked at a baking company in the area, was a graduate of a culinary school, and eventually bought her “dream home” less than a year ago.

“Amy was the kindest, gentlest soul you could meet,” Ekstrom said. “She cared about people, she cared about animals, she was just caring.”

Her family continues to wait to learn more from investigators about what happened to her.

“Why take her life? For what?” Ekstrom questioned. “Breaks your heart.”

Loved ones feel Theis may have just finished walking her dog before she was tragically shot.

Police say Theis was shot in the head and found on the sidewalk outside her home.

Her family is now working to raise money for her funeral.

River Falls police arrested Michael Dillon Price, one of Theis’ neighbors, hours later in connection to her fatal shooting. He’s now charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

While charging documents provide some details about why Price was charged with murder, no alleged motive was mentioned.