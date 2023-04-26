Man charged with murder after woman found shot in the head in River Falls

A neighbor of the woman who was found dead in River Falls early Monday morning is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Michael Dillon Price, 31, was arrested after 47-year-old Amy Cathleen Theis was found dead in front of her home with a gunshot wound to her head.

A criminal complaint states that Price was detained by officers when he arrived at the scene and that he appeared intoxicated. His home faces the victim’s home and shares a parking area, which is part of the same multi-unit structure.

Police say Price said things that made them believe he was involved in the shooting, including statements about having a gun and a concealed carry permit. He also asked officers not to shoot him.

The complaint continues to say that Price kept talking after he was detained, saying things like “so someone got punched in the face, who cares”. He also commented on the number of officers responding to the area and repeatedly said he wanted a lawyer.

Investigators then got a warrant to search Price’s and the victim’s homes. They found live and unspent 9mm pistol rounds inside Theis’ home and a bullet hole in the wall of the living room. Broken glass from the front storm door was also spread across the ground in front of the home.

Inside Price’s home, officers found ammunition matching the caliber and brand of the bullets found in Theis’ home. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) records confirm Price owns a Glock 19 and a case for the pistol was also found inside his home, but the gun was not found.

Police say they also found broken glass, which appeared to have come from the storm door of Theis’ home near the entrance to Price’s garage and in the main level of his home.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage from someone who lives in the same building. The video captured what is believed to be the sound of a gunshot being fired just after 11:30 Sunday night. Five minutes later, a black car matching the description of Price’s car was seen speeding away and returning about an hour later.

Court documents state that Price’s roommate told investigators that Price has “a problem with alcohol” and that he uses marijuana and has used cocaine.

If convicted, Price faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.