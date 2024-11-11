Genetic scientists speak about technology used to make an arrest in a Dunn County cold case

After holding a news conference just last week regarding an arrest made in a decades-old cold case in Dunn County, scientists joined authorities on Monday to discuss the technology used to track down the suspect.

Members from Ramapo College, as well as at least one family member of Mary Schlais — who was found dead on Feb. 16, 1974, in Spring Brook Township — attended Monday’s news conference. Although Schlais’ family did not speak, genetic genealogists did.

When she died, Schlais was hitchhiking from Minneapolis to Chicago for an art show.

Investigators in the case worked with a team of genetic genealogists at Ramapo College to identify now 84-year-old Jon Miller of Owatonna as a suspect. He was arrested last Thursday, and Dunn County authorities said Monday he is now in custody at their jail after being extradited.

Charging documents from Dunn County Circuit Court state the DNA came from an orange and black stocking cap found near Schlais’ body in 1974. The document states Miller initially denied having any knowledge of the homicide. However, when he was presented with the DNA evidence, he reportedly admitted to picking Schlais up.

According to the document, Miller told investigators he had requested sexual contact from Schlais, which was denied. Miller said he then grabbed a knife he kept in the passenger seat visor as Schlais leaned forward and stabbed her until she was dead, according to the complaint.

He then reportedly attempted to hide her body in a snowbank but got scared when he saw another vehicle drive past him and left the area.

The complaint said Miller admitted the hat was his and said he must have lost it during the homicide.

Video of the full news conference can be found above.