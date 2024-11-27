Red Lake officer responding to a call killed in Tuesday morning crash

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Red Lake Tuesday morning, including an officer, the Red Lake Department of Public Safety (DPS) Law Enforcement Services said in a press release.

The Red Lake Nation Chairman has ordered for flags to be flown at half-staff at all tribal buildings and enterprises in honor of Red Lake Department of Public Safety Officer Jesse Branch and Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians member Alan Lussier Jr.

The crash happened on Highway 1 near Heart Lake. Red Lake DPS officers and the Red Lake Fire Department responded to the crash and found two vehicles on the road. Officer Branch was the only person in one vehicle and Lussier was the sole person in the other vehicle.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said that Officer Branch was responding to a call at the time of the crash. They added that he was a respected officer who loved the community he served. He had previously served on the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Posse and recently joined the North County First Responders. He was due to pick up his gear on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office also posted video on Facebook of the escort for the officer’s body.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the crash.