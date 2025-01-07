Expect a sunny and breezy Tuesday

The gradual warming will really get underway on Thursday and thru the weekend with afternoon temperatures rising into the 20's.

Good Tuesday morning,

Sunshine and temperatures near 20-degrees will return to the Twin Cities today.

Today will be about the same as it was on Monday. The wind will pick up just a bit today, but not terrible. Northerly winds will come at us at 10 mph at times, just enough to still keep that chill in the air.

Although there will be some scattered flurries and/or light snow, no major storms are expected.

Have a great day!

Ken