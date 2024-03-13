Ex-girlfriend of Burnsville shooter says she was subpoenaed to testify before federal grand jury

The mother of three of the children who were inside the home when Shannon Gooden opened fire and killed three Burnsville first responders says she was subpoenaed and testified in front of a federal grand jury.

Grand jury proceedings are considered secret, but witnesses are allowed to speak about them. Noemi Torres says she was not instructed to keep quiet about court proceedings Tuesday.

She told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the questions attorneys had for her were focused on his guns.

“It was more so the focus on him with guns,” she said. “If he always wanted to have a gun. Or if he would force me to get him guns when he got denied.”

Torres said that Gooden never asked her to buy guns for him or used her as an intermediary to get a gun.

When asked about a witness testifying before a federal grand jury, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it “cannot confirm or deny the information.”

Where and how Gooden obtained the guns are the big unanswered questions.

Last month, the owner of The Modern Sportsman, a Burnsville gun store, told KSTP the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators visited his business and said they were trying to figure out where Gooden’s guns came from.

The owner also said one of the guns found at the scene was traced back to his store and had been straw-purchased.