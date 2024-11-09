Everything to know before going on your deer hunt

Saturday marked the beginning of firearm deer hunting in Minnesota, and while seasoned hunters are well aware of the rules, there are some new ones to pay attention to before going on a hunt.

More than 400,000 hunters this weekend are expected to grab their firearms and try their luck and securing some deer.

Some new regulations, however, will need to be followed as they hit the field.

Blaze orange is now a requirement for all fabric blinds when hunting on public land, and deer heads being transported into Minnesota from out of state will need to head to a licensed taxidermist within 48 hours of crossing the state border.

That same rule is required for heads being transported out of a Minnesota Chronic Wasting Disease zone.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources emphasizes hunters should sport lots of blaze orange and anyone in need of a license to hunt can still get one through their website.

Additional information on this year’s deer season can be found HERE.