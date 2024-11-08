DNR: Deer population, license sales up ahead of Minnesota’s firearm season opener

Hunters in Minnesota will get their first opportunity for firearms deer hunting this Saturday.

More than 400,000 hunters are expected to hit the field this weekend, and the deer populations look very good, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Gorecki with the DNR said the mild winter and a good spring have been beneficial to deer populations, and it’s not just the deer population that has increased.

“License sales have now caught up,” Gorecki told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Most people are kind of waiting to buy their licenses today, but we’re on track for about the same as last year, perhaps a little bit more than last year.”

He recommends hunter purchase their license ahead on Friday before the season starts. He also recommends everyone along hunting grounds, whether they are hunting or not, to wear blaze orange or other fluorescent colors.

The latest forecast for the opening weekend is calling for temperatures in the low 50s, with rain moving into the state on Saturday and lasting through part of Sunday morning. You can find the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority by CLICKING HERE.

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will be holding the deer hunting opener in Sandstone on Friday at 5 p.m.

For those who need a quick brush up on the basic rules for hunter safety or for those who need to educate younger hunters on the rules, the DNR has provided a quick list of the basics on their website.

For a longer comprehensive guide to this year’s deer season, licensing requirements, and specific dates for deer hunting, CLICK HERE. Make sure to also know if you’ll be hunting in an area that’s located in a chronic wasting disease (CWD) management or surveillance zone. You can do so by CLICKING HERE.

