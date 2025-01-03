Everyone seems to be getting sick right now — and the data backs it up

Respiratory viruses are surging across Minnesota, according to new state data.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports nearly 23% of viral testing statewide came back positive for influenza last week, an increase from the week prior.

RSV hospitalizations across the state also reached their highest level in nearly a year.

COVID-19 levels detected in wastewater rose nearly 40% over the last two weeks as well, according to the University of Minnesota Wastewater Surveillance Study, although COVID levels still remain lower than other peaks in the virus over the past few years.

“We’re in the midst of the viral winter season. We’ve been seeing increasing numbers of common viruses. In particular in the last couple weeks, we’ve seen a marked increase in the amount of influenza,” said Dr. Chase Shutak, medical director of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota. “Influenza can really make you feel just terrible.”

Carly Kempenich, a mother of two in Farmington, said she got sick with influenza in early December.

“This is definitely the sickest I’ve been, ever,” Kempenich said. “I had the body aches, chills, headache. After about 10 days, I still was not any better.”

When she visited urgent care, she was also diagnosed with pneumonia, a sinus infection, and ear infection.

Several weeks later, she is still fatigued, coughing and hoarse.

“Pretty much everyone I’ve talked to that also has some kind of sickness, it’s been like a month,” Kempenich said. “You know, this year it’s just really bad.”



During these weeks of high hospitalizations, Children’s Minnesota is implementing its winter “surge” plan to manage hospital emergency departments as effectively as possible.

“The amount of viral infection leading to hospitalization reached the point this week that now we are doing universal masking within the hospital itself,” Shutak said.

He urges people to get the flu shot, saying even though it is now January, it is not too late to get vaccinated.

“Theres actually two types of influenza, so even though influenza A seems to be spiking right now, influenza B spikes a couple months later. So it’s always worthwhile, even if you’ve gotten sick with influenza, to go get that shot at some point,” Shutak said. “Influenza can be a really vicious virus. When you get sick with it, you can really be out of it for up to two weeks.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also put out an alert about norovirus last week, saying the nasty stomach bug is on the rise nationwide.

“Unfortunately, everything tends to circulate at the same time,” Shutak said. “We always worry about spread after large family events, like holidays. And then kids go back to school and spread all those things amongst their friends.”

Shutak urges frequent handwashing and staying home when sick.

The Minnesota Department of Health provided this statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“Influenza and RSV are both on the rise, COVID-19 has remained high but fairly stable, with some increases. This is not unusual for this time of year – we often see increases in respiratory illnesses after the winter holidays, where people are more likely to be traveling and gathering in larger groups indoors. Respiratory illness spreads by inhaling droplets from a person who is ill, this is the perfect scenario for illness to spread. It’s also difficult for people to miss a major holiday, especially if they only have mild symptoms, or don’t realize they’re ill.

“Even with the rapid increases, though, we haven’t surpassed last season’s numbers, so the season has not been unusually severe. Current RSV and COVID-19 hospitalizations is not unusual for this time of year even as case numbers are increasing. For RSV, the season is October – April and increases in cases are typical for late December and January (two years ago we saw a rather unusual increase in October, but still within the season).

“The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommends that people should stay home if they are feeling unwell, so children who are ill should not return to school. Beyond that, there are no specific concerns about this season. As always, we recommend frequent and thorough handwashing, and receiving vaccines against influenza, COVID-19, and RSV if you are eligible and have not yet received your recommended doses of those vaccines. It is not too late to get vaccinated. If you do become ill, be sure to stay home and distance yourself from others to limit the spread of illness.

“At MDH we continue to monitor respiratory illness season, and while it is too early to tell, we have not seen anything unusual regarding the severity of illness or those it has impacted this season. For RSV, the highest risk groups are those who are very young (infants) and the elderly. We are seeing increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There is not an established seasonality for COVID-19 at this time.”