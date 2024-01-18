Every Meal, nonprofit focused on fighting child hunger, expands operations in Roseville

A Minnesota nonprofit that works to address food insecurity in kids is expanding.

That means that Every Meal will be able to reach more schools across the state.

Every Meal was leasing a portion of a 68,000-square-foot building in Roseville to help them achieve their mission of delivering meals to kids. But after recently purchasing the entire building, they’re able to double their volunteers, food storage and delivery space.



“We’re excited to be able to serve more kids through the expanded building space we will now have,” Every Meal Board Chair Jenna Soule said.

Soule says through donations, they serve 12,000 kids every week by discreetly putting food into their backpacks for them to take home on weekends when children don’t have access to free and reduced-cost meal programs.

“Food insecurity impacts about 300,000 kids across the state of Minnesota,” Soule said.

Every Meal serves more than 450 schools across Minnesota, but until now, they haven’t had the resources to chip away at their waitlist, which sits at 171 schools.

“A bigger building means bigger impact on the community, and we’re grateful to serve them,” Soule said.

As more schools hope to get off this waiting list, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS had a chance to speak with one school that knows firsthand the positive impact this program has on kids.



“I think food insecurity is a big thing and I think it’s happening all over the place,” said Jordan Pater, school counselor at Adrian Elementary School in southwestern Minnesota.



Pater says about 15% of students there are enrolled in the program.



“We don’t have the resources any of the ways to organize it and put it together, so we’re just really grateful,” Pater said.



From those on the front line in the factory to those behind the scenes, the team at Every Meal is ready to reach more hungry kids.

“I love that there is a variety of different things you can do here and you can be involved in all the different steps of how the food gets out to the kids,” said Becky Stever, a volunteer at Every Meal. “It feels really good to be able to help.”

Every Meal is holding an open house on Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.