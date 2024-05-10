Events for 2024 Governor’s Fishing Opener underway in Lake City

According to the Minnesota DNR, roughly half a million anglers will be on the water this weekend in Minnesota.

Events for the Governor’s Fishing opener begin Friday in Lake City.

As previously reported, Lake City is located on the shores of Lake Pepin, which has 85 different species of fish in its waters.

A reminder for those heading to Mille Lacs that if you’re fishing for walleye, it will be only catch and release until August.

Sarah Strommen, Commissioner for the Minnesota DNR, says with walleye being the state fish, there’s a certain mystique about the morning of the fishing opener.

“That morning, when you can keep them and have that shore lunch experience, it is a great tradition in Minnesota. People are in great anticipation – people have been preparing, I have been preparing for weeks for this, getting the boat ready and tackle ready,” said Strommen.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are expected to join students at Ohuta Beach Park to present a proclamation, visit the DNR’s Mussel Lab, and make stops at local businesses. Flanagan is also scheduled to host an inaugural women’s fishing event and visit Frontenac State Park.

Both Walz and Flanagan will participate in an opening-day launch ceremony on Saturday before fishing on Lake Pepin. They will then join other anglers for lunch on shore.

CLICK HERE for a full schedule of events for the opener.

“It’s Minnesota and Alaska that have that diversity in this,” said Walz. “And it’s Minnesota and Alaska – and you know, one or two other states – that have the number of people who fish. It’s that commitment to protecting these natural resources, our DNR folks who protect it, but individual Minnesotans care about that.”

If you need to buy a fishing license, you can CLICK HERE to learn more about the different kinds of licenses. Anyone who buys one now will be able to use it until Feb. 28, 2025.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is predicting a beautiful Saturday, with temperatures starting in the 40s before hitting the 70s by the afternoon, and sunny conditions and light winds throughout the day. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.