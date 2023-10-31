Walz announces 2024 Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in Lake City

The official celebration for next year’s fishing opener is headed to southeastern Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz announced that the 76th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held in Lake City on May 10-11, 2024. This year’s event was held in Mankato.

The Governor’s Fishing Opener is an event that helps promote the development of the recreation industry of Minnesota. The tradition began in 1948 and later became a celebration for summer tourism.

Lake City is located on the shores of Lake Pepin, which has 85 different species of fish in its waters. Apart from this, it has a good reputation for sport fishing within the state, making it one of the best Midwest locations for fishing enthusiasts.

Governor Walz stated, “I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Lake City.” He added, “This region is known for its phenomenal fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities. I look forward to celebrating the unique tourism and outdoor opportunities that Lake City has to offer.”

Lauren Bennett, the director of Explore Minnesota, expressed her excitement about the Governor’s Fishing Opener being held in Lake City, saying she is “thrilled to welcome anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to Lake Pepin.” In addition to this, she said that Minnesota’s angling heritage and fishing tourism will be celebrated during the event due to the way it shapes the state’s identity.

Explore Minnesota expects that the event will be a great way to help support local businesses in communities across Minnesota throughout the seasons as well as inspire people to explore the diverse attractions that the state has.