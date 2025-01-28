Erica MacDonald, Bob Kroll among MN Republicans recommendations for US Attorney, Marshal

Republicans in Minnesota sent President Donald Trump their recommendations for U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal for the District of Minnesota on Monday.

In a letter to President Trump, Representatives Tom Emmer, Michelle Fishbach, Pete Stauber and Brad Finstad recommended Ronald Schutz, Daniel Rosen, and Erica MacDonald for U.S. Attorney, while James Stuart and Robert Kroll were recommended for U.S. Marshal.

MacDonald previously served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota from 2018 to 2021, according to the letter from Republicans.

“Following a rigorous process, we are confident the following individuals would honorably serve your administration and the American people, uphold the rule of law, and prosecute crime to the fullest extent of the law,” the Members of Congress wrote.

Kroll worked as president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis for six years. Following a settlement agreement in April of 2023, he was banned from serving as a police officer in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka counties for the next 10 years.

The settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Minnesota chapter stems from two class action lawsuits filed over police mistreatment of demonstrators in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

The full letter to President Trump can be found below.