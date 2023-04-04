Following settlement with ACLU, Bob Kroll banned from policing in several counties for 10 years

Following a settlement with American Civil Liberties Union’s Minnesota chapter, former president of the Minneapolis police union Bob Kroll is banned from serving as a police officer in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka counties for the next 10 years, according to a settlement agreement.

Additionally, Kroll may not serve on the Minnesota POST Board or hold any leadership positions in the three counties for 10 years.

According to court documents, following the settlement, ACLU dismissed its claims against Kroll on Feb. 22.

ACLU sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“This settlement achieves a much-needed goal: It takes Bob Kroll, a police leader and union head with a long history of racist and inflammatory statements, off the beat and out of police leadership in the Twin Cities metro for a decade. The case alleged that his actions as a de facto policymaker led to the use of excessive force against demonstrators. We hope this settlement sends the message to other police that mistreatment of people trying to assert their First Amendment rights will not be tolerated.” ACLU of Minnesota Legal Director Teresa Nelson

Following the murder of George Floyd, many community groups called for Kroll to be fired or for him to resign for “fostering a toxic culture within the Minneapolis Police Department.” He has also been named in several lawsuits.

RELATED: Protesters call for resignation of Minneapolis Police Union boss Bob Kroll

As previously reported, Kroll retired at the end of January 2021.

RELATED: Police union head Bob Kroll says he’ll retire at end of January

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Kroll’s attorneys for a statement and is awaiting a response.