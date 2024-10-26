Shooting at Minneapolis encampment leaves 1 person dead

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of one person at a homeless encampment Saturday morning.

According to police, at 4:42 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near 21st Streeast East and 15th Avenue South at a homeless encampment.

When they arrived, officers found three men had been injured by gunfire; all three were transported to the hospital. However, one person later died upon arrival.

“Once again, tragedy has occurred at a homeless encampment, and all three of the injured are known to police,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Those injured today are part of the at-risk population in homeless encampments. They are suspects, witnesses, and victims of crimes. The level of crime, the drug use, and other things associated with encampments continue to create very unsafe conditions that we are working with our partners to try to address.”

At this time, police say they are looking into three possible suspects who possibly left the area after the shooting.

Police say they are still working to determine the connection the three men who were shot had to the encampment.