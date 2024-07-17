Emmer predicts Minnesota will flip for Trump in prime-time convention speech

2024 Election Latest: RNC enters second day with focus shifting to immigration

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer took the stage Tuesday night on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, delivering a speech focusing on what the Republican-controlled House has done to block Democratic policies.

The House majority whip says the elections in November will give Republicans a chance to do much more.

“Get ready because when we grow our majority and flip the Senate and we send Donald J. Trump back to the White House, we won’t just be holding the line anymore — we’ll be moving forward,” Emmer said.

He proceeded to make a bold prediction about his home state.

“I know firsthand Minnesotans can’t afford four more years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, right? Which is why I’m confident that we will make history this November when we turn Minnesota red for the first time in 50 years,” Emmer said.

Emmer’s speech came right before Trump surprised delegates with a second appearance at the convention, just days after the former president survived an attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann said Fiserv Forum was abuzz Monday night when Trump first arrived at the convention.

“He came in, and people were surprised and very enthusiastic in their response to see him and good to see he’s recovering from his injuries from the shooting,” Hann said. “And I think people were just happy to have him be there. He didn’t speak. He just listened to the last few speeches, and I think people really appreciated it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, officers from Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed someone who was involved in an apparent knife fight about a mile from the convention. The officers are among law enforcement from 23 states, including Minnesota, providing security in Milwaukee this week.

And in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Trump, there is even more security than originally planned.

Hann says his delegates have all felt secure around the convention.

“Really appreciate the support of the law enforcement community,” he said. “They just been so respectful and helpful and just a great strong presence here at the convention. No one has felt anything but completely at ease here.”