Trump ‘fine’ after shooting at rally, campaign says. Prosecutor says gunman and 1 attendee are dead

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that the former president was “fine” after a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor says the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

Law enforcement officials say the shooting is being investigated as attempted assassination of the ex-president.

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when the apparent shots began.

As the first pop rang out, Trump said, “Oh,” and grabbed his ear as two more pops could be heard and he crouched down.

Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.

Screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

Trump got to his feet moments later and could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. There appeared to be blood on his face.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade left the venue moments later. His condition was not immediately known at that time.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, the White House said. He received an updated briefing from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secretary Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Biden spoke out following the shooting, saying, “everybody must condemn” attack at Trump rally and that he hopes to speak to the former president.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo on X of Trump, his fist raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America.”

Tom Emmer, the Congressman for Minnesota’s 6th District, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the incident.

Jacquie and I are praying for President Trump and all of the attendees at today’s rally. President Trump is a proven warrior who has overcome adversity time and time again. He will rise above this horrifying situation stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/u6FcA3OCr2 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) July 13, 2024

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also posted on X, expressing his concern for the safety of former President Trump and rally attendees.

Violence has no place in American politics. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 13, 2024

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers also released a statement on X, saying, “My thoughts are with President Trump and all of the folks attending today’s rally in Pennsylvania. Thank you to the first responders who acted quickly, putting themselves and their safety at risk in order to respond to a horrific act of violence and keep people safe.”

The Republican National Convention is set to begin on Monday in Milwaukee. In his statement, Gov. Evers said, “My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation. We cannot be a country that accepts political violence of any kind—that is not who we are as Americans.”

Several other political leaders from Minnesota chimed in on X Saturday evening.

Information is still coming in but I want to say this: Violence has absolutely no place in our politics — or anywhere for that matter. I’m relieved former President Trump is safe. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) July 13, 2024

Praying for President Trump, our country, and everyone at the rally. God bless the Secret Service and America! pic.twitter.com/4w9378PBjt — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) July 13, 2024

Political violence is never acceptable in the United States. Whoever is responsible for the attack against former President Trump must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



I’m praying for the safety of the former president and those in attendance at his rally. — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) July 13, 2024

Ken Martin, Chair of the Minnesota DFL, released the following statement Saturday evening, “We are glad that President Trump is safe. Violence has no place in our politics and the Minnesota DFL unequivocally condemns this appalling and horrific act.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump’s shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president, with Rubio sharing an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words “God protected President Trump.”

“My prayers are with President Trump, the attendees, and the injured after this terrifying event. Pray also for our law enforcement officers who moved swiftly to protect as many people as they could. Violence has no place in our political discourse. Finally, I am praying for the safety and peace of every American to speak, associate, organize, and vote – freely and without fear,” said Senator Mark Johnson in a statement on Saturday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation and Pennsylvania state police were on hand at the rally site.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission