Elk River officer released from hospital 2 weeks after getting shot while serving search warrant in Benton County

Elk River Police Department announced Wednesday that its officer, who was shot nearly two weeks ago while serving a search warrant in Benton County, has been released from the hospital.

The officer was shot in the right arm on Oct. 12 and has undergone over nine hours of surgery to repair it, police said.

The department shared the following statement:

“We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support to the family, as well as the department as everyone navigates through this difficult time. A special and well deserved thank you to all the staff at North Memorial Hospital for their excellent care provided.”

As previously reported, Karl Holmberg, 64, was arrested on Oct. 12 after shooting five law enforcement officers who were executing a search warrant at his home in Glendorado Township. All five are members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force, according to authorities.

In addition to the Elk River officer, three deputies from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Princeton Police Department were also shot. All have survived their injuries.

The task force was executing a search warrant for methamphetamines around 7 a.m. along 190th Avenue Northeast near Glendorado Road when Holmberg fired at them. Holmberg was arrested around 10:47 a.m.

Holmberg has since been charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and six counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer.