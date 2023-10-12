5 law enforcement officers hospitalized after shooting west of Princeton, suspect arrested

5 law enforcement officers hospitalized after shooting west of Princeton, suspect not in custody

Authorities say one person is in custody after five law enforcement members were shot Thursday morning in Glendorado Township.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the five people shot are all members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force and were injured while executing a search warrant at a home in Glendorado Township, located in Benton County between Princeton and St. Cloud.

All five officers are expected to survive their injuries. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS learned three of the officers were taken to North Memorial Hospital in St. Paul while the other two were taken to a St. Cloud hospital. Their names haven’t been released as of this publishing.

Three of the Drug Task Force members who were shot are with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, while a fourth is from the Princeton Police Department and the fifth is from the Elk River Police Department.

Authorities say officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who hasn’t been named, but was arrested late Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a male, and he is being treated for injuries, however his name, age and condition haven’t been released as of this time.

The shooting happened in the area of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road NE. The Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident.

Check back for a stream of a 3 p.m. news conference and updates.

Today five police officers were shot & injured in Benton Co, near Princeton, MN. Please pray for the officers and their families as they undergo medical treatment. Today’s injuries once again illustrate the increased and grave danger posed to law enforcement & communities. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DEpL6hQZpO — Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (@MNPoliceAssn) October 12, 2023

