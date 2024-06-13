Eli Hart Memorial Playground nearing completion

The finishing touches on the Eli Hart Memorial Playground in Mound are expected to be completed on Thursday.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in May of 2022, Hart was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle being driven by his mother. Police said Hart, who was six years old, had been shot up to nine times. Eli’s mother, Julissa Thaler, was sentenced in Feb. 2023 to serve life in prison without the possibility for parole after being found guilty by a jury.

Shortly after his death, a foundation was created in his honor.

Photo of 6-year-old Eli Hart provided by family members.

Now, his family, friends and volunteers are coming together to help complete the project. They expect the playground — which is located at Mound’s Surfside Park — to open sometime next month.

