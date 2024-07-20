Edina Police asking residents to avoid part of Schaefer Road
Police are asking residents to avoid traveling a portion of Schaefer Road on Saturday due to a large police presence.
Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the Edina Police Department made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, asking residents to stay away from the 5000 block of Schaefer Road until further notice.
Police said updates would be provided when available; no new information has been provided at this time since their initial post.