Edina Police asking residents to avoid part of Schaefer Road

Police are asking residents to avoid traveling a portion of Schaefer Road on Saturday due to a large police presence.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the Edina Police Department made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, asking residents to stay away from the 5000 block of Schaefer Road until further notice.

Edina Police: Large Police Presence in 5000 block of Schaefer Road. AVOID area until further notice. Further update when available. — Edina Police Department (@EdinaPolice) July 20, 2024

Police said updates would be provided when available; no new information has been provided at this time since their initial post.