Eagan officer hurt in I-35E crash doing ‘remarkably well,’ still faces long recovery

An Eagan police officer who was seriously hurt last week when his squad car was hit by a semi-truck is continuing to recover.

Officer Kade Eggum was responding to a report of an unconscious person, according to police, when he merged into the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E from Pilot Knob Road shortly after 5 a.m. on March 14. However, when he tried to turn left at a median cross-over, his squad and a northbound semi-truck collided, sending Eggum’s vehicle into the center median.

RELATED: Eagan police officer in critical condition after early morning crash with semi on I-35E

Thursday afternoon, Eagan police said Eggum has progressed from “critical” condition to “stable,” and keeps making steady improvements.

“He still has a lot of recovery ahead of him but appears to be doing remarkably well. Officer Eggum has been surrounded by family as they pray for a full recovery,” Eagan police said in an update.

“His family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support they have received over the past week,” the update added.

Eggum has been with the Eagan Police Department for just over a year.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

Eagan Police Officer Kade Eggum (Eagan Police Department/Twitter)