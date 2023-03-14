Crash involving Eagan police vehicle, semi-truck closes northbound lanes of 35E Tuesday morning

A crash involving an Eagan police squad vehicle and a semi-truck closed the northbound lanes of 35E at Yankee Doodle Road Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m. an Eagan police squad car was in the ditch and the semi appeared to have front-end damage, according to a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene. At least two other vehicles are involved in the crash.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash are not known at this time.

MnDOT traffic cameras show the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Pilot Knob Road are fully closed and traffic is being diverted.

Travelers can use Highway 13, Cedar Avenue, or 35W as an alternative route.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.