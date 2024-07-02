E-bike rebate applications reopen Tuesday

After a month of waiting, applicants will have another opportunity to apply for an e-bike rebate from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Applications will reopen on the Department of Revenue’s website at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2. The online application website — which was on a first-come, first-served basis with a cap of 10,000 applications, crashed within minutes of launching on June 5. About two hours later, the agency said the issues wouldn’t be resolved by the end of the day and pushed the launch to another date.

In an effort to avoid another shutdown, applicants will now be placed in a virtual waiting room before accessing the application. This is a similar method to anyone who has bought tickets for playoff games.

Once applicants are granted access—done in the order they enter the waiting room—they will have 15 minutes to complete and submit the application. After 10,000 submissions are sent in, the application will close, and those who are still in the waiting room will be notified they can’t apply this year.

