Duluth hit by flooding after Tuesday storms

Summer flooding follows heavy rainfall

The city of Duluth has been dealing with flooding due to Tuesday’s storms.

Parts of downtown were hit by flood waters after a creek overflowed.

John Keefover captured on camera a river of water rushing by his apartment building.

“Right down the steps, I had my own little waterfall right here at my apartment,” Keefover said. “It was scary coming on the scene. It started rising pretty quickly.”

Keefover is thankful the only damage to his apartment building was a flooded laundry room.

“The good news is that all the measures the City took after the 2012 flood to shore up our infrastructure and help protect it from future storm damage have served us well,” said Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert.

The city is also asking residents to report any infrastructure issues they see by calling 218-730-4000. You can also report issues online.