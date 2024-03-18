Due to risk of wildfire, spring burning restrictions take effect Monday

The restrictions come as dry, warm and windy weather lead to dangerous fire conditions.

Starting Monday, spring burning restrictions go into effect across Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources is beginning annual spring burning restrictions due to the dry and warmer than average weather this past winter causing fire danger.

High and very high fire risk levels are across Minnesota – including the Twin Cities area – according to the DNR’s latest fire danger map, which can be found by CLICKING HERE.

The restrictions include open burning of vegetative debris across most of the state, so the DNR won’t be issuing permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in most counties until restrictions are lifted.

According to the DNR, more than 90% of wildfires in the state are caused by people, so it’s important to be careful with anything that can cause a spark, especially on a windy, dry day.

The agency says wildfire season is six weeks earlier than normal this year, with experts saying they’ve seen around 200 wildfires already, covering nearly 5,000 acres – numbers they don’t normally see until the end of April.

If you're looking for more ways to protect your home against fire,

The latest seven-day forecast shows that despite Tuesday being the first day of spring, there is a chance of some accumulating snow on Thursday as well as throughout the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be mostly in the 30s throughout most of the week. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.