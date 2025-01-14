Dublin ‘The Paralyzed Pup’ inspiring many as he trains to become a therapy dog

A disabled dog from Elk River is serving as an inspiration to many.

Dublin, “The Paralyzed Pup,” is training to become a therapy dog.

At five weeks old, the yellow lab lost the use of his back legs; he was surrendered and brought in by a rescue.

Last year, Cassie Oslund adopted Dublin, bought him a wheelchair, and decided to make him a therapy dog.

“Everyone that has met Dublin has had a smile on their face,” Oslund said. “I was able to meet up with a little boy who uses a wheelchair, we kind of surprised him, and he was shocked that dogs can have wheelchairs too. It’s very inspirational. It just melts your heart.”

You can check out Dublin’s Facebook page HERE.

Dulin’s GoFundMe page can be found HERE.