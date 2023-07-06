Driver in crash that killed Bemidji nurse was ‘blacked out’ on meth, charges say

A man faces several criminal charges after he allegedly ran a red light while high on drugs last week in West Fargo, North Dakota, court records show.

According to an affidavit filed Thursday, 30-year-old Sabastijan Tahirovic is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, driving under suspension and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in connection with the death of Saphyre Johnson on June 28.

A trooper with the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that Tahirovic was driving roughly 60 mph when he blew through a red light in a residential area and hit the driver’s side of Johnson’s car.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an interview with law enforcement, Tahirovic admitted he was high on marijuana and methamphetamine and said he was “blacked out” at the time of the crash. A state trooper also noted he was “tweaking” when she talked to him in the hospital.

Records indicate Tahirovic was booked into the Cass County Jail on Thursday. His first court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

Johnson, 28, was in the Fargo area taking her board exam to become a licensed registered nurse. She had worked as a licensed practical nurse for a company that provides health care services to the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji.

A friend who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS said Johnson, who had just graduated with her nursing degree, was a compassionate person who “always saw the good in people.”

Johnson’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral and memorial costs.