North Dakota crash takes life of Bemidji nurse; officials say driver ran red light

Saphyre Johnson of Bemidji was killed when another driver allegedly ran a red light and hit her vehicle last week in West Fargo, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Johnson, 28, was in the Fargo area taking her board exam to become a licensed registered nurse.

“She was a very selfless person and always put others before herself,” said Renee Johnson, the victim’s mother.

In a news release, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the other driver, Sabastijan Tahirovic, 30, of Fargo, faces possible criminal charges for the deadly crash.

The Highway Patrol listed criminal vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and driving without liability insurance as the charges Tahirovic could face when released from the hospital.

Johnson worked as a licensed practical nurse for a company that provides health care services at the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji.

“She had a close relationship to our staff and certainly considered to be a valued member of our Beltrami County Corrections family,” wrote Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Chris Muller. “Saphyre will be missed and her family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

Johnson grew up in the town of Aurora, Minnesota.

Family members said she recently graduated with her nursing degree.

“If people had the care and compassion that she had in her life, this world would be a better place,” said Cody Bartlett, a friend from Aurora. “As far as I can remember, she always wanted to be in health care and help people, she always saw the good in people.”

Johnson’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral and memorial costs.